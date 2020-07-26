13 new Covid-19 cases, 1 more death: Health Ministry (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: The Covid-19 pandemic has taken another casualty - a 63-year-old woman in Sarawak.

According to Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, she had a history of chronic illnesses.

She developed the symptoms, including a fever and a cough, on July 3 but only began receiving treatment six days later, Noor Hisham said.

“She was subsequently referred to the Sarawak General Hospital for further treatment. She tested positive for Covid-19 and her health continued to deteriorate,” he said in a statement today.

This brings the death toll to 124.

As of noon today, another 13 persons have been infected by the coronavirus. Ten of the new patients were infected through local transmissions and the other three had returned from abroad.

Of the cases resulting from local transmissions seven are from Johor, and one each from Pahang, Sabah and Sarawak. One of the cases in Johor is a foreign national. All seven cases are from the Bukit Tiram cluster.

The case in Pahang was discovered during a pre-surgery screening. The Sabah patient had recently had close contact with a positive case and the Sarawak patient caught the coronavirus from the Sentosa cluster.

The imported cases were those who had returned from Pakistan, Kazakhstan and Indonesia.

This brings the number of cases in Malaysia so far to 8,897.

Noor Hisham said 173 patients are still undergoing treatment, with two of them in intensive care. Of the two, one needs a ventilator assistance.

On the bright side, six patients were discharged from hospital yesterday, bringing the tally of recoveries to 8,600.