14 new Covid-19 cases today: Health Ministry (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: After reporting single digits and mostly imported infection cases, 14 new Covid-19 cases were detected as of noon today, with only three of these imported cases.

“Of the 11 local infections, three are Malaysians while the remaining eight are foreigners,“ Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.

He said the local infections comprised of two cases from Sarawak and one from Sabah.

One of the Sarawakian cases was admitted after showing symptoms, while the other was a close contact of case 8,694.

The cumulative number of infected cases now stands at 8,718, with 77 still active and receiving treatment, he said. Four recoveries were recorded over the last 24 hours.

Noor Hisham said that a new cluster in Kuching had been detected with two positive patients reported from an engineering firm.

“The first case in the cluster was a worker at the company who received treatment at a medical centre on July 9 after experiencing breathing difficulties.

“The patient was confirmed to be Covid-19 positive on the same day. Subsequent contact tracing identified 32 of the patients’ contacts who were all screened and tested. They comprised 16 family members and 16 colleagues.

“As of yesterday, one of the contacts tested positive, 16 tested negative and the ministry is awaiting the results of the remaining 15 tests.

“The company has been sanitised and the cause of the infection is being investigated,“ he added.

The current death toll remains at 122.