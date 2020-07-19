15 new cases of Covid-19 reported, one new death: Health DG

PETALING JAYA: Fifteen new cases of Covid-19 were reported today, bringing the total number of infections detected in the nation to 8,779.

Meanwhile, one new death was reported, increasing the death toll to 123.

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah, said 11 of the cases today were of local transmissions, while four cases were imported.

“Out of the 11 local transmissions, eight were Malaysians, while another four were foreigners.

“The four imported cases were from the UK, India and Libya, comprising two Malaysians and two foreigners,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said seven cases were discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of patients to have recovered to 8,553, amounting to 97.4% of the total cases.

“This leaves a total of 103 active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia.

“Two of these patients are being treated in intensive care units, with one needing ventilator assistance,” he added.