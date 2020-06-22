15 new Covid-19 cases in the country, no additional deaths: Health Ministry

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry (MOH) today announced 15 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 8,587.

No new deaths reported today, leaving the death toll at 121.

Health director general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in his briefing today that out of 15 new positive cases, a large number of cases through local transmission were among the foreigners from the Pedas cluster where 13 were infected, while the other two were imported cases among Malaysians.

“Out of the 15 cases which were through local transmission, 13 of them are foreigners and only two imported cases among Malaysians,“ he said.

On the remaining 13 cases among the foreigners, 12 cases were from the Pedas cluster, and one was detected from screening for pre-surgery in Selayang Hospital in Selangor.

Out of the 12 non Malaysian citizens from the Pedas cluster, Noor Hisham said four were from Bangladesh, three from Indonesia, one from Cambodia and two from Nepal and Myanmar, respectively. A total of 316 cases have been detected in the Pedas cluster.

Noor Hisham said to date there are 289 active cases currently being treated accordingly, with patients in the intensive care unit (ICU), though none require ventilator assistance.

He added that 21 patients have received successful treatment and were discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 8,177.