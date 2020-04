PETALING JAYA: The number of Covid-19 cases under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), recorded an increase of 15 cases as of 12pm today, bringing the total number of positive cases to 638.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said a total of 21,466 people living in EMCO areas had undergone testing for Covid-19.

Out of 638 positive cases, it was reported that 61% (388 cases) of the patients are foreigners and the rest (250 cases) are Malaysians.

EMCO areas which reported new positive cases include the Menara City One Plaza (one case, 52 total cases), Malayan Mansion (five cases, 12 total cases) and North City Centre as well as around the Selayang wholesale market reported to have nine new cases, making it 55 total cases to date.

For those Malaysians who returned from abroad, a total of 12,672 had undergone the Covid-19 and from this, 139 people were found to be infected with the virus.

“The positive cases among the Malaysian travelers, 99 cases visited Indonesia, 14 visited the United Kingdom, 13 of those got back from Singapore, five visited Turkey, three visited the Netherlands, two patients went to United States, and one case each returned from Thailand, France and Bangladesh,“ he said in his daily briefing today at Putrajaya.

He said this shows that government approach to immediately send Malaysians returning from abroad to undergo quarantine for 14-days proved effective and displayed promising results.

“We hoped that this will reduce the spread among these high risk groups. MOH expects more positive cases to be identified in the near future as this approach is still ongoing,“ he added.