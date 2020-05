LABUAN: All 153 varsity students who have been quarantined in two quarantine centres here since last week but tested negative for Covid-19, have been allowed to return home, starting today.

They comprised 111 students who had just returned from their campuses in the peninsula, while 42 others were from campuses in Sarawak.

“We have visited them this morning at the quarantine centres. As they all have tested negative of the Covid-19, we allow them to return home and continue with self-quarantine (for another week). At least they can celebrate Aidilfitri with the parents and siblings,” Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari told Bernama when contacted.

Meanwhile, Dr Ismuni said his team had been working round-the-clock to monitor the health status of the quarantined patients and continue conducting swab test to all oil and gas workers who are in and out of Labuan.

“We have already managed to get Labuan declared as Covid-19 green zone and we must maintain it. The people are obliged to comply with the Ministry of Health’s social distancing guideline and maintain a high level of hygiene,” he added. - Bernama