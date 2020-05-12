16 new cases of Covid-19 reported today, no new deaths

PETALING JAYA: 16 new cases of Covid-19 were reported today, the lowest number of daily cases reported so far, bringing the total number of infections in the nation to 6,742.

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah, in his daily evening address, said that nine of the new cases reported today were found among foreigners.

Three were imported cases by Malaysians who had returned from overseas, and 13 cases were from local transmissions.

“101 cases were discharged today, bringing the total number of patients to have recovered to 5,223, which is equivalent to 77.05% of all reported cases.

“This leaves a total of only 1,410 active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia.

“16 of these patients are being treated in intensive care units, with three needing ventilator assistance,” he said.

There were also no fatalities reported today, leaving the death toll at 109.