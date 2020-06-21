16 new Covid-19 cases, no new deaths: Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia detected 16 new Covid-19 cases with no fatalities reported today.

This brings the tally of positive Covid-19 cases in the country to 8,572 with 295 still receiving treatment. Covid-19 related fatalities remained at 121

“Of these cases, three are imports who were infected abroad, involving two Malaysians and one non-citizen who is a permanent resident. “Of the other 13 transmissions, nine cases involved non-Malaysians,” Health Director-General Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.

Noor Hisham said of the nine cases involving non-Malaysians, six were from the Pedas cluster in Negri Sembilan; two were from close contacts with case 8,513 from a cleaning services company cluster in Selangor; and one case was from an individual at the Tawau Temporary Detention Centre in Sabah who underwent screening before being sent back to Indonesia.

As for the local transmissions involving four Malaysians, two of them were close contacts with case 8,535 from the Kidurong cluster in Sarawak; one who had just been sent to a lock-up in Malacca and one who underwent a pre-surgery screening at a hospital in Johor.

“Currently, three Covid-19 cases are being treated in the intensive care unit but non are in need of ventilator support.”

He reminded the public to get the latest and verified Covid-19 information only from reliable sources.

The public can visit the Covid-19 website at http://covid-19.moh.gov.my/, which has gone live since May 5. The website has about 60,000 users thus far and is ranked first in Google’s search engine.

“Further information on Covid-19 in the country can also be obtained via the Health Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre of the Ministry of Health and its Health Education Section website.”