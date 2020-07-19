16 tourism sites in Penang get Covid-19 safety accreditation

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has granted its Covid-19 Safety Accreditation certificate to 16 tourism industry players in the state.

State Tourism, Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee (PETACH) chairman Yeoh Soon Hin said the accreditation programme was to recognise adherence to strict hygiene and safety standards in tourism establishments in an effort to ensure public health and safety for tourists.

He said hygiene and safety standards were set by the local authorities, namely the State Health Department, Penang Island City Council (MBPP), Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP), PETACH and Penang Global Tourism (PGT).

“We are proud that Penang is the first state in Malaysia to come up with such an initiative, and I have noticed that other countries such as Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia have come up with similar ideas to boost the tourism industry,“ he told reporters after the certificate presentation ceremony, here today.

According to him, the 16 establishments accredited by the state government comprise 12 hotels, three places of attraction and one shopping mall.

Yeoh said many more tourism establishments have registered for the accreditation programme and their applications are pending approval.

“Although it is not compulsory to register, they are still encouraged to do so, for tourists to have peace of mind when visiting these destinations,” he said.

He said Penang was emphasising responsible tourism, as both the tourism industry players and tourists have a mutual obligation to abide by public health and safety regulations to curb the spread of Covid-19. - Bernama