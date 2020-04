PUTRAJAYA: The government’s move to impose a mandatory quarantine on returning Malaysians and foreign visitors beginning April 3 has succeeded in containing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said this was evidenced by the Ministry of Health report that it detected 17 positive cases among those quarantined.

“It is the right decision to introduce a mandatory quarantine to all returning Malaysians during phase two of the MCO (Movement Control Order). Some countries implemented self-quarantine at home while some (other countries) did not.

“There are 17 Covid-19 positive cases among those who returned from overseas. Just imagine how these cases would affect others if we just let them go home,” he said at the MCO daily media conference here today.

He said even though many were not happy with the move, it was to ensure their health.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said as of yesterday, a total of 16,653 individuals were undergoing the mandatory quarantine at 190 centres across the country.

Yesterday also saw the arrival of 573 Malaysian returnees and they have been placed under the quarantine.

“A total of 11,947 Malaysians returning from overseas have been quarantined since April 3. As of yesterday (April 18), 1,290 individuals have completed the process and are allowed to return home,“ he said.

Ismail Sabri also said 72 individuals would return to Sarawak after they have completed the quarantine.

Their flight home would be handled by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), he added. — Bernama