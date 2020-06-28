18 new Covid-19 cases today, death toll remains at 121 (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: 18 new Covid-19 positive cases were recorded today, which brings the total number of active cases in the country to 195.

No deaths were reported today, leaving the death toll at 121.

Health Director General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement today made the announcement, adding that four of the new cases were imported.

“The four consisted of three Malaysians and an expatriate who was allowed into the country on work purpose.

“The remaining 14 local transmission cases consist of only foreigners,” Noor Hisham said.

Noor Hisham said ten cases were discharged yesterday bringing the total the total number of patients to have recovered to 8,318.

“This leaves a total of 195 active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia.

“Two of these patients are being treated in intensive care units, with none needing ventilator assistance,” he added.

Noor Hisham also said that 60,298 foreigners have been tested for Covid-19 since June 27.

“A total of 2,575 cases were found to be positive, with another 57,441 tests yielding negative results. The remaining 282 tests are still awaiting results.

“Out of the positive cases 95.7% or 2,465 cases have been discharged, with 105 more still in treatment. The total number of deaths from this group is five,” he said.