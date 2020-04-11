184 new Covid-19 cases, three more deaths: Health DG

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry announced that 184 Covid-19 positive were reported today, taking the total number of positive cases to 4,530 as of 12pm.

“There are also now 72 cases in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 38 of them requiring ventilators,“ said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) in a press conference today.

However, he also said 165 patients have since recovered and have been discharged from the hospital, making the total number of cases that have been duscharged 1,995.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said there were three deaths that occurred today, which takes the death toll to 73 cases.

The 71st death was that of a 66-year-old man who has a medical history of diabetes, high blood pressure and gout. He was a close contact to a participant of the Sri Petaling tabligh gathering, and he was treated at Hospital Tuanku Ja’afar, Seremban on April 1. He was pronounced dead today, at 12.05pm.

The 72nd death was that of a 71-year-old man with a medical history of diabetes, high blood pressure and heart issues. He was treated at Hospital Sungai Buloh on March 15 and he was pronounced dead today, at 11.15am.

The 73rd death is a 63-year-old man who has a medical history of high blood pressure. He was treated at Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun, Ipoh on March 25 and he was pronounced dead today, at 12pm

Noor Hisham added 224 Health Ministry staff tested positive for Covid-19.

He gave a breakdown of the number of staff that got infected and their source:

>> 150 cases were related to community events

>> 41 cases were related to patients

>> 33 cases are still under investigation

“The Health Ministry is constantly giving priority to ensure the safety of our medical staff especially the frontliners facing the Covid-19 pandemic,“ he said.