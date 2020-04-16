KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 207 Malaysians in Australia have returned home via commercial flights, according to Malaysian High Commissioner to Australia Datuk Sudha Devi KR Vasudevan.

She said the embassy was always ready to provide advice, like guidelines regarding visa matters and travel documents as well as the latest information on flight schedules for Malaysians wishing to return home following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For Malaysians wishing to return home, they can do so via Malaysia Airlines (MAS), which is still operating in Perth, Australia, on April 20 and April 27.

“Based on our records thus far, 207 Malaysians who contacted us have flown home via commercial flights,” she said in an interview via Skype from Canberra, Australia on Buletin Bernama today.

As of yesterday, a total of 11,932 Malaysians had registered with various Malaysian representative offices in Australia and, of that, 25% or 2,950 were students.

Commenting on the aid provided to Malaysian students still stranded in Australian hot spots (red zones), she said the embassy was constantly monitoring their situation with the cooperation of Malaysian students’ association there.

“The representative offices here, through the Malaysia Australia Education office and Mara Office in Sydney, are cooperating with the Malaysian Students’ Council of Australia (Masca) to monitor the situation in Australia.

“These areas (hot spots) are not under lockdown and residents have only been directed to stay home, so they can still go out to get basic necessities,” she said.

She explained that all the latest development on the Covid-19 situation in the country was being done through social media from time to time in a bid to ensure the welfare and safety of Malaysians there.

Sudha Devi also reminded Malaysians in Australia to register with the nearest Malaysian representative offices to facilitate the embassy to provide assistance.

As of yesterday, Australia reported more than 6,000 positive cases, with 63 fatalities, and the highest numbers were recorded in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland. - Bernama