21 new cases of Covid-19 reported, no deaths : Health DG

PETALING JAYA: There were 21 new cases of Covid-19 reported today, bringing the total number of infections detected in the country to 8,800.

Meanwhile, no additional deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 123.

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah, said 15 of today’s cases were due to local transmissions, while the remaining six cases were imported.

“Of the 15 local transmissions, 13 were Malaysians, while the other two were foreigners,” he said in a statement today.

“The remaining six cases were imported from the Philippines, India, Russia and Denmark, comprising four Malaysians and two foreigners.”

Meanwhile, two cases were discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of patients to have recovered to 8,555. This amounted to 97.2% of the total cases.

“This leaves a total of 122 active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia. Three of these patients are being treated in intensive care units, with one needing ventilator assistance,” he added.

The Health DG also announced a new cluster of infections today, the Kluang Elderly Home cluster.

While the first of its cases was announced on Sunday, within a day, 14 more people in the cluster tested positive for Covid-19.

“In total, 39 individuals in close contact with the source have been tested of whom 14 were reported to be positive cases, 18 tested negative, and seven are awaiting test results,” Noor Hisham said.