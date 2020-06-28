213 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, majority at dorms

SINGAPORE: Singapore, which is now in the second week of Phase Two of reopening, today confirmed 213 new cases of Covid-19 infection, with 11 cases in the community.

In brief noon data released today, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that of the 11 cases, six were Singaporeans or permanent residents and five were work pass holders.

The ministry said vast majority of the cases are still migrant workers living at dormitories.

This brings the republic’s infection tally to 43,459 cases, with the first case being detected on Jan 23.

In its full data released late Saturday, Singapore classified 1,857 of its cases as community-linked, 581 as imported cases, and 40,808 involving foreign workers in dorms.

The ministry said, overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased, from an average of four cases per day in the week before, to an average of six per day in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased, from an average of two cases per day reported in the week before, to an average of three per day in the past week, it said.

As at noon yesterday, 37,163 (about 86%) of the total number of patients had fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are 174 confirmed cases still in hospital on Saturday, with one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, said the ministry.

It added that 5,883 patients who have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19 have been isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Thus far, 26 people have died in the city-state from complications due to Covid-19, with the first two cases reported on March 21.

Four new clusters were identified Saturday, involving three dormitories at 79 Kaki Bukit Industrial Terrace; 208 Woodlands Industrial Park E5; and 230 Woodlands Industrial Park E5.

The fourth cluster was at the Florence Residences construction site at 713 Hougang Avenue 2. - Bernama