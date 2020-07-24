227 people arrested for violating RMCO

PETALING JAYA: The police have arrested a total of 227 individuals for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

“From that number, 62 people were remanded while one individual was bailed out. Another 164 individuals were issued compounds. All of nabbed for their presence in crowded places that made social distancing difficult,“ said Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) in a press statement today.

Besides that, as many as 1244 Malaysians have returned home from abroad, landing at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and klia2. They had returned from China, Indonesia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Cambodia, Japan, Laos, Holland, India and South Korea.

“A total of 1,243 individuals were ordered to undergo mandatory quarantine in their own homes while one individual was brought to the hospital,“ he said.

He also said starting today, all who returnees from abroad will have to go through 14 days of mandatory quarantine at their respective quarantine stations.

He added, the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry has conducted daily monitoring of 12 types of supplies at 720 business premises and found that there is adequate supply of necessities that can accommodate those who need these essential items.

“The Domestic Trade Ministry has also conducted 1,745 checks on premises to ascertain whether do they were following the RMCO standard operating procedures (SOP). They found that 1,699 premises abided by the SOPs, 45 premises were given advise, and one premise was issued warning for not following the SOP,“ he said.