24-hour help lines for residents affected by EMCO in Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market

KUALA LUMPUR: Eight 24-hour lines are made available for residents who are subjected to the Enhanced Movement Control Order (ECMO) in the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market area, if they need any assistance.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said eight parcels in the EMCO area would have their own telephone numbers to facilitate residents to lodge complaints or call for assistance, like those who have run out of food supply or in need of medical assistance.

“Yesterday, we received information on people complaining about problems getting milk and food for their children because of the EMCO as they cannot go anywhere.

“So we have decided for all eight parcels in the area to each have a person-in-charge to answer the calls and immediately resolve whatever complaints or assistance required,” he said live on Facebook today.

He said the number to contact for Parcel A is 011-36435402, Parcel B (011-31438670), Parcel C (011-36435573), Parcel D (011-31438563), Parcel E1 (011-36435467), Parcel E2 (011-31438085) , Parcel E3 (011-33759712) and Parcel F (011-31438364).

“The Social Welfare Department (JKM) will send food supply to residents according to parcels and the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) will assist in the distribution for the non-Malaysian residents,” he added.

Meanwhile, Annuar said the Covid-19 screening of residents in the affected area is expected to complete in a week.

Last Monday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that Pusat Bandar Utara and the Selayang Wholesale Market area had been placed under EMCO until May 3. - Bernama