KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty-six districts remain as Covid-19 red zones in the country with the number of positive cases in Seremban recording a steep rise of 41 positive cases, according to the Health Ministry’s (MOH) Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC).

Based on the CPRC’s infographic, which is shared through MOH’s official social media today, a total of 260 Covid-19 positive cases were recorded in Seremban as of noon yesterday, from 219 cases the previous day.

The number of positive cases in Hulu Langat had also increased to 419 from 388 yesterday, and in Lembah Pantai to 515 cases from 496 recorded yesterday.

The red zone category is for areas with more than 41 Covid-19 positive cases, orange zone (20-40 cases), yellow zone (1-19 cases) green zone (no case).

Among other districts reaching the red zone are Muar (40 cases) and Kulai (37) in Johor; Dungun in Terengganu (37), Seberang Perai Tengah in Penang (38), Kota Kinabalu and Lahad Datu in Sabah (39 cases each).

Selangor still recorded the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases, totalling 1,249. -Bernama