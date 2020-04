KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty-six districts remain as Covid-19 red zone areas in the country with the number of positive cases in Lembah Pantai recording an increase of nearly 500, according to the Health Ministry’s (MOH) Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC).

Based on the CPRC’s infographic, which is shared through MOH’s official social media today, a total of 496 Covid-19 positive cases were recorded in the Lembah Pantai district as of noon yesterday, from 459 cases the previous day.

This is followed by Hulu Langat and Petaling with 388 and 378 cases, respectively.

The red zone category is for areas with more than 41 Covid-19 positive cases, orange zone (20-40 cases), yellow zone (1-19 cases) green zone (no case).

Selangor still recorded the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases, totalling 1,236.

Meanwhile, based on statistics by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Malaysia is at 34th place in the list of countries affected by the Covid-19 pandemic with 4,683 positive cases and 76 deaths.

Following is the list of red zone locations in Malaysia:

Perak

Hilir Perak - 64

Kinta - 93

Selangor

Sepang - 66

Petaling - 356

Hulu Langat - 388

Gombak - 132

Klang - 172

Hulu Selangor - 48

Kuala Lumpur

Cheras - 71

Kepong - 121

Lembah Pantai - 496

Titiwangsa - 115

Putrajaya - 52

Negri Sembilan

Seremban - 219

Rembau - 53

Malacca

Jasin - 68

Malacca Tengah - 48

Pahang

Kuantan - 80

Jerantut - 70

Johor

Batu Pahat - 51

Kluang - 193

Johor Baru - 177

Kelantan

Kota Baru - 89

Sarawak

Kuching - 221

Kota Samarahan - 49

Sabah

Tawau - 71

TOTAL - 3,563

— Bernama