262 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, tally surpasses 42,000

SINGAPORE: Singapore confirmed 262 new cases of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, with nine cases in the community, involving three Singaporeans or permanent residents and six work pass holders.

With the latest figure, the infection tally now stands at 42,095 cases.

According to brief data released noon here today, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the vast majority of cases were work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

“Singapore continues to pick up cases among migrant workers residing in dormitories, including in factory-converted dormitories due to extensive testing in these premises, as part of its process to verify and test the status of all workers,“ the ministry said.

In full data released late Saturday, Singapore classified 1,813 as community cases, 581 as imported cases and 39,439 as foreign workers in dorms.

As at noon yesterday, 34,224 or about 82% of the total number of patients had fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There were 185 confirmed cases still in hospital on Saturday, with one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, said the ministry.

It added that 7,398 who had mild symptoms or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19 have been isolated and cared for at community facilities.

So far, 26 people have died in the city-state from complications due to Covid-19, with the first two cases reported on March 21.

No new clusters were identified Saturday.

Four additional cases, however, are linked to the republic’s largest cluster, S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, which has a total of 2,770 confirmed cases. - Bernama