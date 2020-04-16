27 districts remain Covid-19 red zones, Lembah Pantai records highest number of cases

KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty-seven districts remain as Covid-19 red zones in the country with Lembah Pantai still recording the highest number of positive cases, according to the Health Ministry’s (MOH) Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC).

Based on the CPRC’s infographic, which is shared through MOH’s official social media today, Lembah Pantai recorded 577 cases as of 12 noon yesterday compared to 572 the previous day.

Hulu Langat and Petaling recorded the second and third highest number of cases at 440 and 363, respectively.

The red zone category is for areas with more than 41 Covid-19 positive cases, orange zone (20-40 cases), yellow zone (1-19 cases) green zone (no case).

Selangor still recorded the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases, totalling 1,316. - Bernama