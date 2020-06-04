277 new Covid-19 cases, only four local transmissions

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia continues to record single digit Covid-19 cases involving local transmission, with only four reported today.

However, another 271 cases were reported among the foreigners, which continues to see an increase, while another two were imported cases involving Malaysians.

The latest figure brings the cumulative positive Covid-19 cases in the country to 8,247, of which 1,573 are still active and receiving treatment, according to Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

This is the fifth consecutive day that there are fewer than 10 cases among Malaysians. Apart from the four today, there were two on Wednesday, five on Tuesday, six on Monday, and four on Sunday.

There are also no new deaths for the thirteenth consecutive day, with the figure remaining at 115.

Noor Hisham said this progress was a result of actions being taken by health authorities on the ground since the start of the pandemic, including active tracing and investigation.

“The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) imposed on several areas also allowed us to conduct tracing of new cases in locations deemed to be high risk,” he said in his daily press conference, here, today.

On the 271 cases involving non-Malaysians, Noor Hisham said 270 of them were from the Bukit Jalil immigration detention centre, which brings the cumulative positive cases there to 608.

He explained that the high number of cases there was most likely due to the cramped space accommodating a large number of people.

“If there is just one positive case, it will definitely amplify the infection in such a small confined space. So at the moment, we can only say that maybe this (increase in cases) is related to a congested, crowded area,” he said.

Noor Hisham said moving forward, the government might consider placing illegal immigrants under the 14-day incubation period first before transferring them to a detention centre, to avoid any risk of infection.

He said this practise might also be applied in prisons, which are also typically congested with inmates.

“That’s why it is important to relook at protocols before admitting patients to detention centres, because the case can amplify.

“We have proposed this to the National Security Council (NSC), and they will be looking into this,” he said.