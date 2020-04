PUTRAJAYA: Of the 2,064 samples taken from Pusat Bandar Utara and Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market, 28 tested positive for Covid-19, with one death, according to Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the Ministry of Health (MOH) hoped to carry out more screenings in both the areas, which have been placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from today until May 3.

“The MOH also learned from neighbouring countries to act fast to contain the spread of the virus among non-Malaysians,” he said at the daily press conference on Covid-19, here today.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today that Pusat Bandar Utara and the surrounding areas at the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market, better known as the Selayang Wholesale Market, were the sixth location to be placed under EMCO.

Elaborating on the one Covid-19 death in that area, Dr Noor Hisham said it involved a category four case Myanmar national, 36, who sought treatment at the Selayang Hospital but succumbed to his illness.

The swab taken confirmed it was a Covid-19 positive case, he said, adding that was why the ministry needed to focus on the location and target group.

“The high-risk group is basically in Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham urged non-Malaysians and those whose visit and work passes had expired to come forward and undergo Covid-19 screening.

“What is important is for the MOH to ensure this group is not infected with Covid-19 or infect others,” he added. - Bernama