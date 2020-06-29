3 new Covid-19 cases detected today, no new deaths (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Three new Covid-19 cases were reported as of noon today, with the total number of infected new patients standing at 8,637 cases, with 182 active cases, according to the Health Ministry.

“All three cases are Malaysians, with one of them an import case involving an individual with recent travel history to New Zealand and Fiji,” said health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in his daily press briefing.

The two cases are local transmissions detected in Selangor and Sabah.

Four patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) with one requiring respiratory assistance.

He added that 16 more cases have been discharged, taking the figure to 8,334 patients who have recovered from Covid-19 – representing a recovery rate of 96.4%.

Noor Hisham added that no death was reported for the 15th consecutive day, thus keeping the number of fatalities at 121.