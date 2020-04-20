30 districts remain as Covid-19 red zones

KUALA LUMPUR: Thirty districts remain as Covid-19 red zones in the country with 17 having over 40 active cases as at 12 noon yesterday, according to the Health Ministry’s (MOH) Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC).

Based on the CPRC’s infographic, which is shared through MOH’s official social media today, of the 17 red zones with active cases, in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur each has four, followed by Malacca (two), Negri Sembilan (one), Johor (two), Pahang (one), Sarawak (two) and Sabah (one).

In Selangor, the red zones with over 40 active cases are Petaling (111), Hulu Langat (106), Gombak (43) and Klang (69); while in Kuala Lumpur, Cheras (41), Kepong (85), Lembah Pantai (343) and Titiwangsa (57).

In Malacca, the two red zones with active cases are Jasin (42) and Central Malacca (65); Seremban, Negri Sembilan (129); Johor Baru (73) and Kluang (86) in Johor; Kuantan, Pahang (76); Kuching (220) and Kota Samarahan (56) in Sarawak; and Tawau in Sabah (42).

The red zone category is for areas with more than 41 Covid-19 positive cases, orange zone (20-40 cases), yellow zone (1-19 cases) green zone (no case). - Bernama