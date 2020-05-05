30 new Covid-19 cases, one additional death: Health DG (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia recorded double-digit new cases for the third consecutive day today. As at noon today, 30 new cases of Covid-19 were reported, which raises the nation’s case tally to 6,383.

There was one new death, bringing the death toll to 106.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah made the announcement during his daily Covid-19 press conference in Putrajaya today.

The new fatality was case 106, a 47-year-old Malaysian man, who was admitted to a private hospital on April 15, and was subsequently transferred to the Sungai Buloh Hospital on April 16 after testing positive for Covid-19. He succumbed to the disease at 2.10am on May 5.

There are currently 24 patients treated at intensive care units (ICU) with eight on ventilator support.

Eighty-three patients have since been discharged within a span of 24 hours, which amounts to 4,567 patients having recovered since the outbreak.

Malaysia’s Covid-19 recovery rate is now at 71.55% (of the total number of positive cases).

There are only 1,710 active cases being treated at the country’s health facilities at present.

Noor Hisham neither confirmed nor denied if the health ministry had been involved in awarding contracts to procure equipment for Covid-19 operations through direct negotiations.

However, the ministry is ready to cooperate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“The matter should be referred to the MACC and the ministry will always cooperate if needed,” he added.