307 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, only one in community

SINGAPORE: Singapore has preliminarily confirmed an additional 307 cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the total to 52,512 cases to date.

Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH), in its brief noon data released here, said the vast majority of the cases were foreign workers residing in dormitories.

Based on its investigations so far, the ministry said there was only one case in the community involving a Singaporean.

In addition, the ministry said there were five imported cases, all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

In its full data released late yesterday, Singapore classified 699 of reported cases as imported, 2,179 as community cases and 49,327 as dorm residents.

As at noon yesterday, 46,491 or about 90% of the total cases have fully recovered from the infection and been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There were 136 confirmed cases still in hospital.

Of these, most were stable or improving, and none was in the intensive care unit.

A total of 5,551 patients with mild symptoms or clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19 have been isolated and are being cared for at community facilities.

To date, 27 people have died from complications due to Covid-19 in Singapore.

No new cluster was identified yesterday. - Bernama