PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry recorded 31 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the nation to 7,009.

Of the new cases, 21 are Malaysians while the rest are foreigners.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced the number today in his daily Covid-19 press conference in Putrajaya.

No new deaths were announced, which means the death toll stands at 114.

He added that 60 patients have been discharged, bringing the number of patients who have recovered to 5,706.

“The recovery rate is now at 81.4% out of the total number of positive cases,“ he said.

Currently, there are 1,189 active cases being treated.

11 patients are being treated at intensive care units (ICU), with seven needing ventilator support.