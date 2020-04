PUTRAJAYA: A total of 325 personnel of the Health Ministry (MOH) have been diagnosed with Covid-19 so far and three of them have died, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

He said the number of Covid-19 infections among MOH staff members constituted 5.8% of the cumulative total of 5,603 cases recorded in the country.

“Out of the total number of Covid-19 positive cases involving MOH personnel, 185 cases have fully recovered and been discharged, 137 cases are still being treated in hospitals, and three have died.

“These cases involved 77 medical officers, 66 nurses, 34 graduate medical officers, 23 medical specialists, 21 assistant medical officers and 104 from other schemes of service,” he told a daily media briefing on Covid-19 here today.

Investigations showed that the infections were not linked to the handling of confirmed Covid-19 cases at the ministry’s health facilities, he added.

Noor Hisham said 70% of the cases were due to private activities like attending entertainment ceremonies and travelling overseas.

The fatalities involving MOH personnel were the 94th death reported today, 35th death (on March 29) and ninth death (March 22).

On new positive cases in areas placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), he said Selangor Mansion in Kuala Lumpur recorded 22 cases while Kampung Sungai Lui in Selangor registered 10 cases.

These latest cases in the two EMCO locations bring the cumulative total of positive cases to 107 in Selangor Mansion and 141 in Kampung Sungai Lui.

He said six clusters also recorded new cases, involving the Pesantren cluster with 17 cases, Madrasah Sungai Lui with 10, Sendayan with two, while one each was reported for the clusters of PUI Bali, Sabah health personnel and Hospital Muar. — Bernama