PETALING JAYA: Thirty-six new cases of Covid-19 were reported today, bringing the total number of infections in the nation to 5,425.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) announced this in his daily press conference adding that no new deaths were reported as of 12pm today.

“The number of new cases reported today is the lowest number of cases reported so far,“ he said.

“To date, 45 cases are being treated at the intensive care unit (ICU), and out of that number, 28 cases need respiratory aid.”

He added that the reduction in positive cases detected was due to proactive and aggressive actions in detecting Covid-19, especially in the past two weeks.

Noor Hisham added that there are higher number patients who have recovered compared to those with infections, with 98 patients being discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 3,295.

“However, numbers of new cases may increase in the coming two weeks as case detection activities are still conducted especially on Malaysians returning from overseas and the localities involved under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (MCO)” he added.