PUTRAJAYA: A total of 38 new Covid-19 cases were reported today, with no new deaths for the tenth consecutive day.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of this figure, only six were locally transmitted involving Malaysian citizens.

Six more involved non-citizens, while the remaining 26 cases were imported cases.

The new cases bring the cumulative number of positive Covid-19 cases to 7,857, with 1,338 of them still receiving treatment, while the total number of deaths remain at 115.

Noor Hisham said at present, eight individuals are receiving treatment at the intensive care unit, of which two required ventilator support.