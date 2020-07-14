4 new Covid-19 cases today, all imported: Health Ministry (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Four new cases of Covid-19 were reported today, bringing the total number of infections detected in the nation to 8,729.

Meanwhile, no deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 122.

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah, said all four cases today were imported from overseas.

“The cases consisted of three Malaysians returning to the country, and one foreigner who was either a permanent resident or a visitor allowed into Malaysia for work purposes.”

Meanwhile, four cases had recovered and were discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of patients to have recovered to 8,524, amounting to 97.7% of the total cases.

“This leaves a total of only 83 active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia.

“Six of these patients are being treated in intensive care units, with two needing ventilator assistance,” he added.