KOTA KINABALU: Forty policemen from the Kota Kinabalu district police headquarters (IPD) who were instructed to undergo home quarantine for the past three weeks have been confirmed negative for Covid-19 after completing it yesterday.

Kota Kinabalu district police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said earlier, all the policemen were instructed to undergo quarantine at home because a detainee arrested for drug offence tested positive for Covid-19 during the first test.

“However, yesterday, the detainee was discharged from hospital because he tested negative for Covid-19 when the second test was conducted.

“All personnel working at the lockup have also been confirmed negative for Covid-19 in the second test and have completed the quarantine at home,” he told reporters after visiting Sekolah Tinggi Kota Kinabalu near here, today.

Commenting on the visit, Habibi said it was to see whether standard operating procedures (SOP) at the school was being adhered to as set by the Education Ministry, besides ensuring there were no acts of crime at the school.

“Schools have been closed for a long time due to the spread of Covid-19 in the country and today they have been reopened by implementing the new normal practices. Around the district 19 secondary schools and 34 primary schools are operating today and I have instructed school liaison officers to monitor their respective schools.

“I have placed two police officers in every school in the district. They will help monitor SOP compliance at the schools,” he said. -Bernama