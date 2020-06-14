407 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, tally at 40,604

SINGAPORE: Singapore has preliminarily confirmed an additional 407 cases of Covid-19 infection for the last 24 hours, with the vast majority still being foreign workers residing at dormitories.

The brings the cumulative figure for the republic to 40,604 cases.

There were only nine cases in the community, with four involving Singaporeans or permanent residents while five were work pass holders, said the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement here.

In full data released late yesterday, Singapore classified 1,787 as community cases, 580 as imported cases and 37,830 as foreign workers at dorms.

Thus far, 26 have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection here, with the latest involving a 73-year-old male Singaporean.

Updating on clusters, as there have been no more cases linked to Space @ Tuas Apartment for the past two incubation periods of 28 days, it has now been closed, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, only one new cluster was identified yesterday, a dormitory at 50 Tech Park Crescent.

Up to yesterday, Singapore’s largest cluster S11 Dormitory @ Punggol has a total of 2,740 confirmed cases while the republic’s largest dormitory Sungei Tengah Lodge has 2,037 cases. - Bernama