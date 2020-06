SINGAPORE: Singapore has preliminarily confirmed 408 new cases of Covid-19 as of noon today, bringing the tally to 35,292.

The republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said all the new cases involved migrant workers residing in dormitories and there were no cases in the community.

The ministry, in a statement here, said it is still working through the details of the cases and further updates would be shared later today.

In full data released late yesterday, Singapore classified 1,685 as community cases, 580 as imported cases and 32,619 as foreign workers residing in dorms.

A total of 21,699 patients, or about 63% from yesterday’s tally of 34,884, have fully recovered.

The ministry said 12,841 patients who have mild symptoms, or clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19, have been isolated and cared for at community facilities.

As of noon yesterday, 321 confirmed cases were still in hospitals with eight in intensive care while 23 have died from Covid-19 complications in the republic.

With no more cases linked to the Institute of Mental Health for the past two incubation periods, the cluster has now been closed and as for new clusters only one was identified yesterday, involving a dormitory at 128, Tuas South Avenue 3.

Meanwhile, the republic’s largest cluster, S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, has 2,711 confirmed cases while Singapore’s largest dormitory Sungei Tengah Lodge at 500, Old Choa Chu Kang Road has recorded 1,988 cases.

The ministry also said it has completed one round of surveillance swab tests for about 9,000 nursing home staff and 13,200 residents with only one staffer and four residents testing positive. - Bernama