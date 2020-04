JAKARTA: A total of 415 new cases of Covid-19 and eight more fatalities have been reported in Indonesia, bringing the tally to 9,511 positive cases and 773 deaths, the government said today.

The Indonesian government spokesman on Covid-19, Achmad Yurianto, said there were still 20,428 patients under surveillance for Covid-19.

“In the 24-hour period between noon yesterday and noon today, eight fatalities were reported, raising the death toll to 773,“ he added.

Jakarta province has reported the most number of deaths at 370, followed by Jawa Timur at 90, Jawa Barat at 79 and other provinces. - Bernama