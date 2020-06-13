43 new Covid-19 cases, 1 new death: Health Ministry

PETALING JAYA: A total of 43 new Covid-19 cases were reported today, an increase of 10 compared to yesterday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham announced.

However, the number of recoveries is more than triple the new cases, with 143 individuals discharged and allowed to return home.

This brings the total recoveries in the country to 7,311, or 86.57% of the overall Covid-19 cases.

Noor Hisham said of the new positive cases, five were imported, involving four Malaysians and one permanent resident.

Of the remaining 38 locally-transmitted cases, 15 of them involved Malaysian citizens, while 23 were foreigners.

“Twenty-one of the 23 foreigners were illegal immigrants who were recently transferred from the Bukit Jalil immigration detention centre to an Immigration Academy in Port Dickson,” he said in his daily press conference in Putrajaya today.

Based on the latest figures, Noor Hisham said the total number of cases in the country now stands at 8,445, with 1,014 active cases who are all receiving treatment.

He also noted that there was one new death reported, involving a 96-year-old Malaysian woman, bringing the total fatality to 120.

“The woman died in her house yesterday, after which her body was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu.

“Our Covid-19 screening later found she was positive for the virus. The source of infection is still under investigation,” he said.

He added that four individuals are currently receiving treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU), although none require breathing support.

Noor Hisham reminded Malaysians that while there has been progress in the country’s fight against Covid-19, the virus is still present in the community.

He said as such, every individual must continue to take extra precautionary measures to ensure their safety.

“Always practise social distancing, wash your hands, and use face masks in public areas. This is a question of hygiene. If we are not hygienic, then there is every chance of infection.

“If anything, this Covid-19 virus has taught us to take care of our own hygiene,” he added.