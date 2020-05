KOTA KINABALU: About 47% of Covid-19 patients in Sabah have had close contact with asymptomatic cases during the early stage of infection, said Sabah health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi.

She said these cases, aged one to 72, had no chronic illnesses such as diabetes and hypertension.

“Apart from the 315 positive cases reported in Sabah thus far, 60 of them are sporadic cases detected via screening carried out against those who have just returned to Sabah or through domestic-targeted screening.

“About 12% of Covid-19 positive cases in Sabah are students,” she said in a statement here today.

In this regard, Dr Christina said all returning students to Sabah have to undergo quarantine before they were allowed to return to their families, in efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Dr Christina said she was aware of grouses voiced by parents over the government’s decision to quarantine their children who returned to Sabah from their respective campuses.

“However, the most vulnerable groups are children, senior citizens, pregnant women and those with chronic illnesses due to poor immune systems, and these groups are very different from the campus community which mostly composed of young people with strong immune system,” she said. — Bernama