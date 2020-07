PETALING JAYA: 5 new Covid-19 cases were reported today, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 8,668 with 71 active cases.

Of the five new cases, three are import cases and two are local, according to Health Director General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at today’s Health Ministry press conference.

11 cases have recovered and were discharged today, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 8,476.

Current death toll stands at 121 with no new cases detected, he said.