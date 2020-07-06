5 new Covid-19 cases today, 11 recoveries: Health Ministry (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Five new Covid-19 cases have been detected as of noon today, bringing the total number of cases to 8,668. Among them are 71 active cases.

Three of the new infections were imported cases while two were local transmissions, according health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a news conference.

There were no fatalities, leaving the death toll at 121. This is the 22nd consecutive days without any casualty.

Noor Hisham said that one of the two locally transmitted cases was from a community screening conducted by a district health office in Kuala Lumpur.

The second local case is a family member of another patient. He was found during a screening of the latter’s close contacts.

Noor Hisham added that 11 more patients have been discharged, bringing to 8,476 the number of patients who have recovered since the outbreak began in mid-March.

This translates to a recovery rate of 97.8%.

Currently, there are two people treated at intensive care units (ICU), both of whom are on ventilator support.