50 new Covid-19 cases, one more death: Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: The number of Covid-19 patients discharged today is more than double compared to the number of reported cases, according to Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said a total of 103 cases who had recovered were discharged today, while the number of new cases recorded was 50.

“This makes the cumulative total number of fully recovered Covid-19 cases and discharged is 3,452, which is 62.4% out of the total number of cases.

“As of noon today (April 22), 50 new cases were reported. This takes the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the country to 5,532,” he said at the daily press conference on Covid-19, here today.

He said that so far, 43 Covid-19 positive cases were being treated at the intensive care unit (ICU), with 25 of them requiring the use of ventilators.

Commenting on the number of deaths, Dr Noor Hisham noted that there was one fatality related to Covid-19 today.

“Thus, the total number of Covid-19 fatality now is 93, which is 1.68% out of the total number of cases,” he said.

The 93rd fatality (case No 5483) was a 72-year-old Malaysian woman with a history of cancer and high blood pressure.

She had been treated at the Sarawak General Hospital since April 20 and passed away at 9.15am today (April 22). - Bernama