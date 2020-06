SINGAPORE: Singapore, which has entered Phase One of re-opening of its economy today, has reported 544 new positive cases of Covid-19 bringing the tally to 35,836.

The republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said the noon data showed that most cases involved migrant workers residing in dormitories and only four cases were from the community.

The ministry, in a statement here, said it is still working through the details of the cases and further updates would be shared later today.

In full data released late Monday, Singapore classified 1,685 as community cases, 580 as imported cases and 33,027 as foreign workers residing in dorms.

A total of 22,466 patients, or about 64% from yesterday’s tally of 35,292, have fully recovered.

The ministry said 12,458 patients who have mild symptoms, or clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19, have been isolated and cared for at community facilities.

As of noon yesterday, 344 confirmed cases were still in hospitals with seven in intensive care while 24 have died from Covid-19 complications in the republic.

Three new clusters have been identified on Monday, all were dormitories, namely HSJV Dormitory at 33A Tanah Merah Coast Road; 10, Tuas South Street 12; and 109, Tuas View Walk 1.

The republic’s largest cluster, S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, has 2,711 confirmed cases, while Singapore’s largest dormitory Sungei Tengah Lodge at Old Choa Chu Kang Road has recorded 1,989 cases.

As its eight-week circuit breaker ended Monday (June 1), the republic is now embarking on a controlled approach to resume activities safely over three phases with Phase One (Safe Re-opening) starting today; followed by Phase Two (Safe Transition), and Phase Three (Safe Nation). - Bernama