57 new Covid-19 cases today, 3 more deaths (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Fifty-seven new cases of Covid-19 were reported today, bringing the total number of infections in the nation to 5,482. Three more fatalities raised the death toll to 92.

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix), in his daily evening address, reported that 54 cases were discharged today, bringing the total number of patients to have recovered to 3,349, about 61.1% of the total number of cases.

“This leaves a total of 2,041 active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia,” he said.

The deaths were of a 72-year-old woman in Selangor, a 61-year-old man in Sarawak, and a 92-year-old man in Kuala Lumpur, all of whom were locals with a history of diabetes and hypertension.

Noor Hisham said that out of the 57 new cases reported today, 18 were “imported” cases comprising of Malaysian citizens that had returned from overseas.

“Positive cases among returning citizens is expected, taking into consideration that infections have been detected in 180 countries worldwide.

“Thus, the decision to place all returning citizens in quarantine centers was correct,” he added.

Noor Hisham said since April 3, a total of 12,160 Malaysians had returned to Malaysia, with 95 of them testing positive for Covid-19, a ratio of 1.20%.