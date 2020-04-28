6,000 locals, 16,000 foreigners live in EMCO areas around Selayang Wholesale Market

KUALA LUMPUR: Only 6,000 locals compared to 16,000 foreigners live in the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) areas around north of Kuala Lumpur’s City Centre and Selayang Wholesale Market, according to Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said based on the latest census carried out in the area, it was found that out of the total population of 22,000, 16,000 were foreigners, including Rohingya refugees holding United Nations Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) cards.

“When the initial census was taken there were only 10,000 foreigners but after a more thorough census the figure rose to 16,000.

“But all the people in the EMCO areas, including foreigners will be provided with food.

“We won’t be using the taxpayers money for their food supply, so a special fund is being set up to raise money to buy basic food for foreigners in the EMCO areas,” he said in an exclusive interview with Bernama Radio titled ‘Management of Covid-19 and the Federal Territory MCO’ here, today.

He said contribution for the special fund has now reached over RM1 million and people are welcome to donate to the fund through the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Crisis Management Centre in Jalan Tun Razak.

“Any party wishing to donate any form of food supply to the local people at the EMCO areas will be managed by the Social Welfare Department,” he said.

Meanwhile, Annuar said the people’s level of compliance with the Movement Control Order (MCO) around the capital had improved as fewer people were detained for disobeying the order.

“In other countries the authorities use more aggressive methods to handle those defying the MCO. However, in Malaysia there is cooperation and trust between both the people and the government,” he added. - Bernama