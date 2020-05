PETALING JAYA: To ensure adherence to the conditional movement control order (CMCO), the police conducted 60,528 inspections across the country yesterday.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said this today at a press conference after a meeting of the Ministers’ Special Committee on the movement control order.

“The Compliance Operations Task Force checked, among others, as many as 23,633 private vehicles, 1,318 public vehicles and 19 vessels,“ he said today.

“1,192 markets, 4,720 places of worship, 1,392 recreational areas dan 247 construction sites were also checked.”

Furthermore, 3,675 supermarkets, 3,102 restaurants, 330 hawkers, 753 factories, together with 3,742 banks were inspected.

Included in the list were 1,022 land travel terminals, 168 sea travel terminals and 101 air terminals.

Ismail Sabri said the inspections involved 2,876 enforcement teams comprising of 15,023 members.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 470 individuals for going against CMCO standard operating procedures (SOP), with 87 of them remanded.

“The police also gave out compounds to 383 individuals for CMCO violations,“ he added.

“However, 23 individuals were bailed out yesterday.”

The police also ordered the drivers of 1,243 vehicles to turn around at highways yesterday after being found to be trying to return to their home towns without the necessary permission from authorities.

Ismail Sabri also wished all Muslims a safe Hari Raya Aidilfitri and said subdued celebrations did not mean it was any less sincere.