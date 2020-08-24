7 new Covid-19 cases today: Health Ministry (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Seven new Covid-19 cases were recorded as of noon today, five of whom were locally transmitted cases detected in Sarawak and two imported cases comprising Malaysians returning from the Philippines and the United States.

According to the Health Ministry director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, none of the local transmissions were from the Tawar cluster, which has affected 3,436 individuals.

“Of the five locally transmitted cases in Sarawak, two are Malaysians and three foreigners,“ he said.

He noted that two of the three non-Malaysian cases were detected while being screened at their workplace.

“They did not show any symptoms but were sent to the Sarawak General Hospital. The remaining case was detected before returning to their home country,“ he said.

On the two cases involving Malaysians, one was detected at screening at the workplace, while the other involved a pregnant woman who was screened before giving birth.

The two imported cases involving Malaysians were detected in Kuala Lumpur.

According to Noor Hisham, the number of cumulative cases now stands at 9,274.

“Six patients were discharged, which brings the total number of recoveries to 8,965,“ he said in a statement today.

No new deaths leaves the death toll at 125.

Eight patients are in intensive care with five on ventilator assistance.