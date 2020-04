PETALING JAYA: There were 71 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of infections to 5,603 as of 12pm today.

“There are now 42 cases in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 21 of them requiring ventilators,” Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said in his daily evening address today.

Ninety people have successfully received treatment and were discharged, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 3,542.

“This leaves a total of 1,966 active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia,” he said.

There were two more fatalities today, bringing the total death toll to 95.

The latest deaths were of a 32-year-old Malaysian woman with a history of hypertension, and a 67-year-old Malaysian man who suffered from diabetes, hypertension, and heart and kidney disease.

As of today, 335 Health Ministry personnel had been reported to be Covid-19 positive.

“Investigations found that most of these cases were not due to handling others who were Covid-19 positive at Health Ministry Facilities,” Noor Hisham said.

“Seventy per cent of these cases were due to personal activities such as attending celebrations and going overseas.”