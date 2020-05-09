753 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, tally surpasses 22,000 mark

SINGAPORE: Singapore, which yesterday reported 328 more cases of recovery from Covid-19, today confirmed 753 new positive cases, bringing the infection tally to 22,460.

Its Ministry of Health (MOH) said the preliminary data as at noon today showed that only nine cases involved Singaporeans or permanent residents while the rest were foreign workers at dormitories.

In a statement here, the ministry said it is still working on the details of the cases and would provide an update later in the day.

Singapore, which is ramping up coronavirus testing to 40,000 a day, has so far classified 1,272 as community cases, 579 as imported cases and 624 as cases involving foreign workers outside dorms.

Foreign workers at dorms, meanwhile, dominated Friday’s tally of 21,707, taking about 88.5% or 19,232 cases, according to detailed data issued late yesterday.

The republic also identified five new clusters yesterday while its largest cluster S11 Dormitory @ Punggol has 2,535 confirmed cases.

So far 2,040 patients have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities while 1,245 cases remain hospitalised with 22 in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

The ministry said 18,402 cases who have mild symptoms, or clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19, have been isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Twenty people have died from complications due to Covid-19 infections here, mostly the elderly.

Singapore is progressively testing all 16,000 nursing home residents and expects to complete it by early June. - Bernama