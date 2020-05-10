876 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, tally exceeds 23,000 mark

SINGAPORE: Singapore, which yesterday identified nine more new Covid-19 clusters, today confirmed 876 new positive cases, bringing the infection tally to 23,336.

Its Ministry of Health (MOH) said the preliminary data as of noon today showed that only three cases involved Singaporeans or permanent residents while the rest were foreign workers at dormitories.

In a statement here, the ministry said it was still working on the details of the cases and would provide an update later in the day.

Singapore, with its tighter circuit breaker measures scheduled to end on June 1, has so far classified 1,283 as community cases, 579 as imported cases and 627 as cases involving foreign workers outside dorms.

Foreign workers at dorms, meanwhile, dominated Saturday’s tally of 22,460, taking about 88.9% or 19,971 cases, according to detailed data issued late yesterday.

The republic has currently identified more than 90 clusters, while its largest cluster S11 Dormitory @ Punggol has 2,545 confirmed cases.

So far 2,296 patients have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities while 1,124 cases remain hospitalised, with 23 in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

The ministry said 19,020 cases who have mild symptoms, or clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19, have been isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Twenty people have died from complications due to Covid-19 infections here. - Bernama