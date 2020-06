PETALING JAYA: Over 9,000 residents in three areas in Kuala Langat have been placed under semi-enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

Kuala Langat police chief Supt Azizan Tukiman said Taman Langat Utama, Taman Langat Murni and Taman Langat Murni 2 in Bukit Changgang were cordoned off as authorities are ramping up the Covid-19 screening in these places.

“Around 1,910 households were affected in these three neighbourhoods but we are still in the midst of gathering more data on the number of affected households,” he told theSun.

Supt Azizan said this came following after 20 Bangladeshi workers of a cleaning company were tested positive.

He said his team had been instructed to place the area under semi EMCO until June 16.

However, the government has yet to make a public announce whether the affected areas would be ruled under the mentioned order.

A media conference will be held by Azizan and the Kuala Langat district officer at the site today at 3pm.

Last week the Health Director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reported that the Ministry of Health (MOH) detected a new cluster, involving 24 Bangladeshi cleaning workers at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) located in the area.

The detection of a new cluster in Kuala Langat was due to the fact that out of 24 cases reported, 20 infected workers were staying in a dorm at Kuala Langat.

Noor Hisham told that they are currently being treated in the Sungai Buloh hospital.